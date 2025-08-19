‘Stree Shakti’ benefits 47 lakh women in four days in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has witnessed a strong response, with nearly 47 lakh women availing the facility in just four days.

On Monday alone, over 18 lakh women travelled on zero-fare tickets, saving more than Rs 7 crore. So far, the scheme has generated collective savings of nearly Rs 19 crore for women passengers.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress with APSRTC officials at the Secretariat on Monday, approving its extension to buses operating on ghat routes. He directed that women may use either a physical or digital Aadhaar card for verification and suggested installing clear signboards on buses for easy identification.

Officials said women have expressed delight at the savings, terming the initiative a game-changer.

The government has stressed smooth implementation to sustain the scheme’s impact and reach women even in remote areas.