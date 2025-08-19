Swachh Ratham: Waste to wealth initiative brings groceries to villagers doorstep in Andhra

GUNTUR: Imagine handing over a bag of old plastic bottles or rusted iron scraps and walking away with rice, soaps, or shampoos in return. That’s exactly what’s happening in Guntur Rural Mandal, where the Andhra Pradesh government has launched Swachh Ratham, a pioneering pilot project that transforms waste into daily essentials.
As part of the state’s Swachh Andhra campaign, specially designed vehicles are visiting villages to collect dry waste directly from households. In return, villagers receive groceries and daily-use products of equal value, all at no cost. Announcements are made before the vehicle arrives, and staff collect the waste on the spot, ensuring maximum participation.
The pilot project, designed by the Swachh Andhra Corporation and the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, is currently confined to seven panchayats in Guntur Rural Mandal.
Despite its limited scope, the project has already yielded striking results. Over 15 days, Swachh Ratham’s collected 2,599 kg of dry waste, including 1,271 kg of plastic, 490 kg of old books, 448 kg of iron, 208 kg of cardboard, 92 kg of steel, 75 kg of paper. The waste was valued at Rs 47,373, for which villagers received commodities worth Rs 47,604.
Waste to Wealth scheme to ensure cleanliness in villages, say officials
Vengalayapalem led the way with 801 kg of waste, followed by Challavaripalem (788 kg) and Lalpuram (331 kg), proving that rural households are eager to participate in waste-to-wealth efforts. Encouraged by the success, the project has also been recently launched in the Vijayawada rural region.
Officials say the scheme serves a dual purpose: keeping villages clean while also providing livelihoods to drivers of Material Delivery Unit (MDU) vehicles, who were left jobless after the previous government scrapped the door delivery scheme. Many vehicle owners, who purchased the autos on loans, are now modifying them into Swachh Rathams and earning steady incomes, supported by local District Project Officers (DPOs) and panchayat secretaries.
Highlighting the bigger picture, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy told the TNIE, “Right now, the dry waste we collect is being sold to recyclers. Very soon, Andhra Pradesh will launch a Circular Economy Policy – the first of its kind in India – most likely in the next cabinet meeting. This policy will incentivise recycling industries, create 2-3 recycling parks, and link Swachh Ratham with 50 upcoming waste processing centres across the state. Our goal is a dump yard-free Andhra.”
The plan envisions a complete loop where waste generates money, which funds provisions that are then distributed to villagers, capturing the essence of a circular economy. Pattabhi Ram also informed that at processing centres, wet waste will be converted into nutrient-rich organic manure, branded and marketed through MarkFed, supporting the state’s push for Zero Budget Natural Farming. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a target to reduce chemical fertiliser use by 4 lakh tons next year.
Meanwhile, dry waste will be channelled to recycling industries, ensuring that nothing ends up in open dumps. Officials are considering whether to provide drivers with a fixed salary or allow them to benefit directly from recycling revenues, thus creating a sustainable system for all stakeholders.