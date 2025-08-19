Swachh Ratham: Waste to wealth initiative brings groceries to villagers doorstep in Andhra

GUNTUR: Imagine handing over a bag of old plastic bottles or rusted iron scraps and walking away with rice, soaps, or shampoos in return. That’s exactly what’s happening in Guntur Rural Mandal, where the Andhra Pradesh government has launched Swachh Ratham, a pioneering pilot project that transforms waste into daily essentials.

As part of the state’s Swachh Andhra campaign, specially designed vehicles are visiting villages to collect dry waste directly from households. In return, villagers receive groceries and daily-use products of equal value, all at no cost. Announcements are made before the vehicle arrives, and staff collect the waste on the spot, ensuring maximum participation.

The pilot project, designed by the Swachh Andhra Corporation and the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, is currently confined to seven panchayats in Guntur Rural Mandal.

Despite its limited scope, the project has already yielded striking results. Over 15 days, Swachh Ratham’s collected 2,599 kg of dry waste, including 1,271 kg of plastic, 490 kg of old books, 448 kg of iron, 208 kg of cardboard, 92 kg of steel, 75 kg of paper. The waste was valued at Rs 47,373, for which villagers received commodities worth Rs 47,604.