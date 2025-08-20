Andhra Minister Anitha announces new special law against false propaganda on social media

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will introduce a special law in the upcoming Assembly session to address individuals who spread false propaganda on social media, aiming to mislead the public and create a sense of insecurity. This was announced by Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha at a media conference held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister stated the government’s commitment to countering misinformation and protecting the State’s reputation. She criticised the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for what she called ‘malicious campaigns’ born out of their inability to accept the successful implementation of the coalition government’s “Super Six” schemes.

Anitha accused YSRCP supporters of distorting facts, portraying falsehoods as truths, and tarnishing AP’s image with baseless social media allegations. She emphasised that such actions would no longer be tolerated and that strict measures would be taken against those responsible.