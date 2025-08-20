Andhra Pradesh gears up for National Sports Day 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Sports Department is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate National Sports Day 2025 with enthusiasm across the state from August 29 to 31.

Minister for Transport, Youth, and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, attended the video conference, chaired by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, held to discuss the preparations. The Union Minister directed all states to organise special programs to promote interest in sports and raise awareness about health and fitness.

The planned activities include recreational competitive games among employees on August 29, conferences and interactions with former sports champions on August 30, and a cycling rally named “Sundays on Cycle” on August 31 to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramprasad Reddy emphasised that a detailed action plan is being formulated to ensure active participation from all districts, particularly involving educational institutions, government departments, youth organisations.