APSRTC includes Tirumala hill route in Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reversal, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has now included the Tirumala hill route in its ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women. This decision comes after a previous policy excluded the route, citing safety concerns on the ghat road where only seated passengers are permitted.

The earlier exclusion had drawn criticism, as a one-way ticket to Tirumala costs Rs 90, with a round-trip costing Rs 160. The new announcement is expected to benefit thousands of female pilgrims.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao made the announcement on Tuesday during an inspection of bus stands in Avanigadda and Challapalli. He was accompanied by MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad. He also inspected the Machilipatnam bus stand with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The chairman noted the scheme’s overwhelming success, stating that about 43 lakh women have already used the free travel service. He added that the scheme benefits women going to hospitals, temples, and those working odd jobs, saving them an estimated Rs. 6.30 crore per day.

For pilgrims travelling to Tirumala, the APSRTC runs frequent ‘Saptagiri Express’ services from various stations in Tirupati, including the Railway Station, RTC Bus Station, Sri Padmavathi Bus Station, and Balaji Link Bus Station. Services run from 3:30 am to 11:30 pm, with a bus available every ten minutes.