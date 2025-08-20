Coalition govt committed to welfare of farmers, agriculture development: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Tuesday said the coalition government is committed to farmers’ welfare and will continue to support them during crisis.

Atchannaidu, who attended the swearing-in of Vinukonda and Epuru Market Yard Committees and inaugurated a mega Kisan Mela in Palnadu, said farmers shifting from paddy to aquaculture, oil palm, and citrus crops are being incentivised by the government.

“We are providing drip and sprinkler irrigation systems with 90% subsidy to help farmers increase productivity,” he said. The Minister asserted that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, nearly 90% of election promises have been fulfilled. He cited schemes including pension enhancement, Thalliki Vandhanam, three free LPG cylinders under Deepam-2, free bus travel for women under the Sthree Shakti scheme, and the Annadata Sukhibhava programme.

Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu urged farmers in Palnadu to expand fruit and oil palm plantations.

Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu said over 100 stalls were set up at Vinukonda Market Yard for the mela, where experts from agriculture and allied departments are advising farmers on profitable cropping patterns. He added that with good rainfall and reservoirs such as Nagarjunasagar.