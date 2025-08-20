Ensure cleanliness in city: GMC chief Puli Srinivasulu

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has warned that keeping the city clean and orderly is non-negotiable.

During an inspection of Srinivasaraothota, Sai Nagar, and Pothur on Tuesday, he pulled up officials over sanitation lapses and instructed ward-wise cleanliness monitoring, daily door-to-door garbage collection, and penalties for those dumping waste on roads. He also directed afternoon culvert cleaning and regular checks of UGDs to prevent manhole overflows. “Ward secretaries will be held directly accountable for any lapses,” he cautioned.

At Sai Nagar, he inspected a building seeking approval and stressed that only constructions adhering to norms would be cleared, instructing town planning staff to block unauthorised structures at the initial stage.

Reviewing PRGS applications from Pothur, Srinivasulu told engineers to inspect sites and prepare proposals for drainage and road works.