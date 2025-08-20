IMD warns of thunderstorms; Andhra government releases Rs 16 crore for flood relief

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Wednesday. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in these regions. The State government also released Rs 16 crore under TR-27 to 16 districts for immediate rescue and relief operations in case of a flood situation.

On Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms with lightning are expected over NCAP & Yanam, with strong winds of similar intensity likely in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

With heavy rainfall continuing in the upper catchment areas, the Krishna, Godavari, and Tungabhadra Rivers are in spate. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is monitoring the situation and has directed district collectors to take precautionary measures.