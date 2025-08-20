IMD warns of thunderstorms; Andhra government releases Rs 16 crore for flood relief

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Wednesday. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in these regions. The State government also released Rs 16 crore under TR-27 to 16 districts for immediate rescue and relief operations in case of a flood situation.
On Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms with lightning are expected over NCAP & Yanam, with strong winds of similar intensity likely in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.
With heavy rainfall continuing in the upper catchment areas, the Krishna, Godavari, and Tungabhadra Rivers are in spate. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is monitoring the situation and has directed district collectors to take precautionary measures.
According to officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been positioned at Avanigadda in Krishna district, Vijayawada in NTR district, Krishna Ghat, Chintoor in ASR district, and Amalapuram in Konaseema district. As of 6 pm on Tuesday, the Godavari level at Bhadrachalam was 36.6 feet, while the inflow and outflow at Dhowleswaram were at 7.40 lakh cusecs. At Prakasam Barrage, inflows and outflows of the Krishna stood at 4.66 lakh cusecs. Authorities warned of a further rise in water levels and urged people not to cross overflowing streams and canals.
In a review meeting held on August 13, with district collectors and officials of key departments, the government discussed the flood situation and the need for immediate funds. Districts permitted to draw funds include Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.
As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines, priority has been given to evacuation, provision of drinking water, food and milk supply, medical care, and sanitation. Collectors were instructed to rope in APSRTC buses to transport evacuees and to utilise government schools and colleges as relief camps where cyclone shelters are inadequate. R&B, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Departments and SDRF have been asked to assist in clearing fallen trees and restoring road connectivity.
Collectors have been directed to submit authorisation orders and expenditure statements.