Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri launches breast cancer screening centre in Andhra village

VIJAYAWADA: Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez, and philanthropist Sudha Reddy jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru village of Krishna district on Tuesday.

Set up by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in partnership with the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation, the centre will provide free screening and early detection services to rural women, addressing one of India’s leading causes of cancer-related deaths. “This is more than an initiative; it is a mission to save lives,” said Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organisation.

Opal, a breast cancer survivor and advocate, shared, “I have walked through the fear and fight this journey demands. Today, I stand here to tell every woman that you are never alone. Knowledge and early screening save lives.”

Miss Asia Krishnah Gravidez added that healthcare should not be a privilege of cities, calling the centre ‘a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in compassion and purpose’.