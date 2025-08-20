Andhra Pradesh

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri launches breast cancer screening centre in Andhra village

Miss Asia Krishnah Gravidez added that healthcare should not be a privilege of cities, calling the centre ‘a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in compassion and purpose’.
Miss Asia Krishnah Gravidez, Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Miss World Organization Global Ambassador Sudha Reddy at the event in Dokiparru
Miss Asia Krishnah Gravidez, Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Miss World Organization Global Ambassador Sudha Reddy at the event in Dokiparru Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez, and philanthropist Sudha Reddy jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru village of Krishna district on Tuesday.

Set up by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in partnership with the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation, the centre will provide free screening and early detection services to rural women, addressing one of India’s leading causes of cancer-related deaths. “This is more than an initiative; it is a mission to save lives,” said Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organisation.

Opal, a breast cancer survivor and advocate, shared, “I have walked through the fear and fight this journey demands. Today, I stand here to tell every woman that you are never alone. Knowledge and early screening save lives.”

Miss Asia Krishnah Gravidez added that healthcare should not be a privilege of cities, calling the centre ‘a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in compassion and purpose’.

Breast cancer
Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com