No data leak in liquor scam case, SIT informs Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has informed the High Court that there is no truth in allegations that its officials leaked information from the phone of Venkatesh Naidu, an accused in the liquor scam. Assistant Public Prosecutor Sai Rohit reported this to the court on Tuesday.

The report was filed in response to a petition by Mahit, the wife of Venkatesh Naidu (Accused No. 34), who had sought an independent investigation into the alleged leak of information from her husband’s seized phone to the media.

The APP explained to the court that the Apple phone seized from Venkatesh Naidu is protected by face lock and a biometric password.

He stated that the accused has not cooperated in unlocking the device, and therefore, authorities do not know its contents.