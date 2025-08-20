Two youths drown in village pond in Andhra's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned in a village pond in Kanigiri mandal, Prakasam district, on Tuesday.

According to police, locals from Punugodu village informed authorities that two youngsters had entered the village pond for a swim and had not surfaced.

Police from Kanigiri immediately rushed to the scene and, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies. The deceased were identified as Bondalapati Siva Prasad (19) of Nakkalathippa and Yenninti Goutham (17) of Sankavaram village. The two were close friends.

Kanigiri Sub-Inspector Sri Ram stated that the two youths had left their homes on Sunday (August 17), saying they were going to visit the spiritual site of Bhairavakona in CS Puram mandal.

Their families had not heard from them and assumed they were still travelling. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.