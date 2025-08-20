Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will never be privatised: TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would remain in the public sector and would not be privatised.

Addressing reporters at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Srinivasa Rao said concerns about privatisation were misplaced. “The outsourcing of certain auxiliary works to private firms should not be mistaken for privatisation. Such arrangements are not new. They have existed for decades. Today, more than 15,000 contract workers are employed in the plant, and their contribution is vital to production,” he stated.

The TDP leader credited the intervention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, with the support of the Union government, for mobilising over Rs 14,000 crore to stabilise operations. This included Rs 11,440 crore from the Centre and Rs 2,600 crore from the State.