Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary assures to resolve all employees’ issues soon

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand assured that necessary efforts will be made to resolve the issues of government employees and pensioners in the State.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a Joint Staff Council meeting was held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CS to discuss various issues related to employees and pensioners.

Representatives of various unions brought the issues related to employees, such as pending DA, PRC dues and cash payment arrears of earned leaves to the notice of the CS.

The CS said all the issues raised by the union representatives at the first Joint Staff Council meeting after the formation of the NDA government, were recorded, and they will be taken to the Chief Minister’s notice, and efforts will be made to resolve them in a time bound manner.