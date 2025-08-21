Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu launches Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Mayuri Tech Park in Mangalagiri, marking a significant step toward transforming the state into a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The facility, established in collaboration with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, is designed to nurture young entrepreneurs and startups by providing mentorship, resources, and a supportive ecosystem.

Naidu announced that the hub will operate on a “hub and spoke” model, with the main center in Amaravati and satellite facilities in five other locations: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Anantapur, and presumably one more location.

He further revealed plans to extend innovation centers to all 175 assembly constituencies in the state to encourage creative ideas from the youth.

The inauguration coincided with a remarkable achievement; the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society secured a Guinness World Record for registering 1,67,321 innovations and business startups within just 24 hours.

Generate more wealth to deliver welfare: Naidu

Representatives from Guinness World Records presented the certificate to the Chief Minister during the event. Attendees also toured exhibition stalls set up by various startup companies at the venue, showcasing their products and prototypes, which Naidu personally inspected.

In his address, CM Naidu emphasized the hub’s role in keeping alive the visionary ideas of the late Ratan Tata, whom he described as an exemplar of humility and national service.

“We are launching this innovation hub to preserve Ratan Tata’s thoughts and ensure they inspire future generations. His philosophy of giving back to society has guided us in setting up these centers,” Naidu said.

He highlighted vast opportunities for innovation across sectors like agritech, education, healthcare, and defense, urging young entrepreneurs to seize them.

“I do not believe technology will lead to job losses; instead, Andhra Pradesh’s industrialists should grow to serve the global community,” he added.

Naidu reiterated his slogan of producing “one entrepreneur from every family,” aligning it with the hub’s objectives. He reflected on his past initiatives, such as recognizing IT’s potential early on and establishing numerous engineering colleges when few others did.