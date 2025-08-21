Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu launches Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Mayuri Tech Park in Mangalagiri, marking a significant step toward transforming the state into a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
The facility, established in collaboration with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, is designed to nurture young entrepreneurs and startups by providing mentorship, resources, and a supportive ecosystem.
Naidu announced that the hub will operate on a “hub and spoke” model, with the main center in Amaravati and satellite facilities in five other locations: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Anantapur, and presumably one more location.
He further revealed plans to extend innovation centers to all 175 assembly constituencies in the state to encourage creative ideas from the youth.
The inauguration coincided with a remarkable achievement; the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society secured a Guinness World Record for registering 1,67,321 innovations and business startups within just 24 hours.
Generate more wealth to deliver welfare: Naidu
Representatives from Guinness World Records presented the certificate to the Chief Minister during the event. Attendees also toured exhibition stalls set up by various startup companies at the venue, showcasing their products and prototypes, which Naidu personally inspected.
In his address, CM Naidu emphasized the hub’s role in keeping alive the visionary ideas of the late Ratan Tata, whom he described as an exemplar of humility and national service.
“We are launching this innovation hub to preserve Ratan Tata’s thoughts and ensure they inspire future generations. His philosophy of giving back to society has guided us in setting up these centers,” Naidu said.
He highlighted vast opportunities for innovation across sectors like agritech, education, healthcare, and defense, urging young entrepreneurs to seize them.
“I do not believe technology will lead to job losses; instead, Andhra Pradesh’s industrialists should grow to serve the global community,” he added.
Naidu reiterated his slogan of producing “one entrepreneur from every family,” aligning it with the hub’s objectives. He reflected on his past initiatives, such as recognizing IT’s potential early on and establishing numerous engineering colleges when few others did.
“Proper government policies bring income and wealth. India’s economy has risen from the 11th to the 4th largest in the last decade, and soon it will be third. Andhra Pradesh must capitalize on this growth,” he stated.
The CM outlined regional development plans, including positioning Amaravati as a quantum computing hub.
“God has given me the opportunity to build Amaravati. Quantum valleys and AI are set to revolutionize the world. Our industries must produce high-quality products meeting international standards through a strong ecosystem of government, industry, research, and collaboration.”
He stressed the need for wealth creation to fund welfare programs: “We must generate more wealth to increase government revenue and deliver welfare. There’s no communism or capitalism—only ‘tourism,’ which provides massive employment. Our goal is an industrial park in every constituency.”
Naidu discussed balancing prosperity with poverty alleviation under the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) model, aiming for a “wealthy, healthy, and happy society.”
Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran praised the initiative for unlocking opportunities in startups across health, defense, agriculture, and beyond.
“Through these innovation centers, solutions can be found for issues at local, regional, national, and international levels. I hope this Ratan Tata Innovation Hub becomes a confluence of countless ideas. CM Chandrababu, with his visionary leadership, has shaped this hub in a short time,” he said.
Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh echoed the CM’s vision while emphasizing the importance of youth-driven innovation. “We are ready to collaborate with top industrialists and educators to mold Andhra Pradesh into the Innovation Valley of India,” Lokesh said, highlighting the hub’s deeper meaning as a symbol of hope for lakhs of young people and a tribute to Ratan Tata’s ethical values.
Lokesh credited the coalition government’s 14-month tenure for attracting investments through friendly policies and thanked Chandrasekaran for leading the AP Investment Task Force. He vowed to replicate Hyderabad’s global success in Andhra Pradesh, developing Amaravati to similar heights, and emphasized that innovation spans all sectors, from rural to global.
The event was attended by ministers Nadendla Manohar and TG Bharat, Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani, Amar Raja Batteries Chairman Galla Jayadev, and other dignitaries.