APCC hails Rajiv Gandhi as architect of modern India

VIJAYAWADA: The APCC celebrated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The event began with participants garlanding the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi. Speakers lauded his indelible mark on Indian politics, particularly his introduction of key reforms in sectors like computers and telecommunications. “Rajiv Gandhi pioneered the computerisation and telecommunications revolution in the country, laying the foundation for India’s digital advancement,” they said.

Among those who attended the event were V Gurunadham, Kolanukonda Sivaji, P Shantakumari, Chintala Mohanarao, Borra Ravi, Vemula Srinivas and Kandela Prasad.

In a message posted on X, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on behalf of the party. She described him as the architect of a new India, and an inspiration for the youth. “We offer our profound tributes to the great soul on his birth anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was the father of the information revolution, a visionary who propelled the nation into the 21st century through telecommunications advancements,” she said.

Sharmila also lauded his efforts in uplifting weaker sections through numerous reforms aimed at establishing an equitable society. The post included a commemorative graphic featuring images of Rajiv Gandhi alongside prominent Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sharmila herself, along with the party’s hand symbol and the Indian flag. The Telugu text on the image conveyed heartfelt tributes, underscoring Rajiv Gandhi’s role as a guiding light for the nation.