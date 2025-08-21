Fixated on P4, CM ignored all other major issues: Former Andhra Minister DL Reddy

KADAPA: Former Minister DL Ravindra Reddy on Wednesday lambasted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for being fixated on the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) model, claiming it has left him detached from grassroots issues.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Kazipet, Ravindra Reddy emphasized that he had no intent to demean anyone but felt compelled to speak out on societal developments to avoid complicity in wrongdoing.

He questioned the coalition government’s claims of development, countering TDP leaders’ assertions that no progress occurred under the previous YSRCP regime.

Ravindra Reddy criticised initiatives like Quantum Valley, Artificial Intelligence, and WhatsApp governance, calling the latter a promise of corruption-free services that remained unimplemented. “Without proper execution, such schemes offer no benefit,” he asserted.

“Naidu’s proposed Polavaram-Banakacherla project at a huge cost of `80,000 crore will turn into another Kaleshwaram fiasco,” he warned, stressing the need for ayacut development and a government order to fill local tanks fully.