‘Stree Shakti is not a burden at all’: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the Stree Shakti Scheme was a huge hit, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said implementing the free bus travel scheme for women is a responsibility, but not a burden.

Speaking to the media at RTC House on Wednesday, he said, “We consider it our fortune to implement such a scheme. Launching the free bus travel scheme for women is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh.”

Each of Super Six welfare schemes of the TDP-led NDA government, has received wide public appreciation, but Stree Shakti stands out as the one which directly benefit lakhs of women across the State. The NDA government is committed to fulfilling all the poll promises given to the public. Around 65 lakh women have availed free bus travel within just six days of launch of Stree Shakti, he said.

“The State government has already reimbursed `25 crore to APSRTC for the scheme. Complaints and other technical issues were resolved within hours. Interestingly, opposition leaders, including former MLAs, have also praised the scheme’s smooth execution, which is a matter of pride,” the Minister said.

He further announced that 750 electric AC buses will be introduced soon, while plans are afoot to introduce 2,500 electric buses in the next four years.