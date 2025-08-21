TTD Chairman promises to bring more transparency in temple administration

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu announced sweeping reforms to eliminate corruption and political interference in temple management, during a media address in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Naidu accused former TTD chairmen Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and YV Subba Reddy of misusing their positions, and alleged that former Tourism Minister Rk Roja sold darshan tickets for RS 5,000.

“I have complete record of their wrongdoings and I’m ready for a public debate on the issue,” he declared.

To enhance transparency, Naidu revealed that the TTD has adopted e-tenders for hotel bookings. He also announced plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence to reduce darshan waiting time to 1-2 hours, and establish a cyber security lab to combat online fraud.

Other reforms include rescheduling Sri Vani Darshan for evening access, and shifting VIP Darshan to 8 pm to prioritise regular pilgrims.

Naidu disclosed ambitious plans to construct 500-1,000 Venkateswara temples across India to curb religious conversions, with 320 already built. The TTD has requested land from other State governments for the purpose.

Additionally, non-Hindu employees will be transferred or offered voluntary retirement, and staff involved in conversions will face legal action. Emphasizing environmental conservation, Naidu highlighted efforts to protect TTD’s 90% forest cover.

“The temple belongs to devotees. We are committed to making it more transparent, efficient, and respectful of our traditions,” he concluded.