US tariffs: Aqua farmers, exporters in Andhra Pradesh assured of support to overcome crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh assured comprehensive support for the aquaculture sector, emphasising the need to transform the ongoing crisis into an opportunity.

During a meeting chaired by Lokesh and Minister Atchannaidu, aqua exporters, farmers, and officials discussed industry challenges arising from US tariffs, with stakeholders from hatcheries, feed firms, and processing units.

Lokesh highlighted that thousands depend on the aqua sector, which generates significant employment opportunities for the youth.

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on aqua exports, with an additional 25% increase looming. He urged collaboration between the central and state governments and the industry to resolve these issues. He stressed the need to explore markets in Russia and the European Union, reduce production costs, and address power tariffs to bolster competitiveness.

Atchannaidu emphasised promoting domestic shrimp consumption to reduce reliance on exports and exploring alternative international markets.

He said talks were on with the Centre to include shrimp in the Army’s menu. Aqua farmers thanked the government for lowering feed prices and sought subsidies and a special package. Lokesh assured that a report detailing the crisis and proposed solutions would soon be submitted to the central government.