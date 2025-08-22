Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves landmark circular economy policy

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, gave its nod to the AP Circular Economy Waste Recycling Policy (4.0) and approved various proposals from different departments.

Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing, Kolasu Parthasarathy, disclosed the decisions taken by the Cabinet to media persons. He said the Cabinet comprehensively reviewed the growing challenges of industrial waste, evolving sustainability needs, and economic opportunities emerging from circular economy models.

After a detailed evaluation, the Cabinet officially approved the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy for 2025-2030.

As part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, this policy stands as India’s first comprehensive circular economy and waste recycling policy, focusing on waste-to-wealth creation. It features dual-tier infrastructure models, industrial symbiosis requirements, special task forces, and circular economy interactive dashboards.

This policy will also create large-scale opportunities for establishing MSMEs focused on waste-to-wealth generation.

The Cabinet approved the renaming of the Official Language Commission as the “Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao Official Language Commission” in recognition of Rao’s key role in establishing the commission and formulating its objectives.