Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves landmark circular economy policy

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, gave its nod to the AP Circular Economy Waste Recycling Policy (4.0) and approved various proposals from different departments.
Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing, Kolasu Parthasarathy, disclosed the decisions taken by the Cabinet to media persons. He said the Cabinet comprehensively reviewed the growing challenges of industrial waste, evolving sustainability needs, and economic opportunities emerging from circular economy models.
After a detailed evaluation, the Cabinet officially approved the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy for 2025-2030.
As part of the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, this policy stands as India’s first comprehensive circular economy and waste recycling policy, focusing on waste-to-wealth creation. It features dual-tier infrastructure models, industrial symbiosis requirements, special task forces, and circular economy interactive dashboards.
This policy will also create large-scale opportunities for establishing MSMEs focused on waste-to-wealth generation.
The Cabinet approved the renaming of the Official Language Commission as the “Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao Official Language Commission” in recognition of Rao’s key role in establishing the commission and formulating its objectives.
Nala fee to be a revenue source for panchayats
The Cabinet also approved addendum additions to the A.P. Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024-2029, which includes key aspects such as eligibility for land allotment, land bank notifications, and procedures for allocating declared lands for tourism projects.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Group of Ministers regarding land allocation for various institutions in the CRDA region, including an additional 100 acres each for the expansion of SRM and VIT educational institutions.
The State Cabinet approved a proposal seeking approval of a draft bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Act, 2006. Furthermore, the Nala fee, currently collected by the Revenue Department in villages, will now become a revenue source for village panchayats to manage local infrastructure development, such as roads, water supply systems, drainage, parks, and other civic amenities.
The Cabinet approved the draft RFP for the AP Airport Development Corporation to initiate PPP concessionaire procurement for greenfield airport development at Kuppam in Chittoor district and at Dagadarthi in Nellore district. The Cabinet also approved the use of a HUDCO loan for land acquisition, utility shifting, and facilitating external infrastructure for the proposed airports.
Other key decisions
The State Cabinet approved basic price fixation through the Tender Committee for assessed values of IMFL, beer, wine & foreign liquor brands
Approved to introduce a draft bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Begging Act, to remove discriminatory words/phrases towards persons with disabilities
Upgradation of Chintoor CHC to a 100-bedded Area Hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 33.94 crore and creation of an additional 56 posts
Naravaripalli CHC upgraded to 50-bedded, creating 18 extra posts
International tennis player Saketh Sai Myneni appointed as Deputy Collector under sports quota
Lease extention of 2,954 square yards of municipal land in Guntur to TDP office from 33 years to 99 years
Rs 904 cr approved for infrastructure development in 29 Amaravati villages
7.74 acres of government land in Bairuganipalle village, Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district transferred to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya school
Transfer of 12.96 acres of government land in Nadimpalem village, Prattipadu mandal, Guntur district to AYUSH Department, for establishing Central Research Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) with central funds
Approval for IBM Quantum Computer installation at Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC) based on Expression of Interest (EOI)