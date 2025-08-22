Andhra Pradesh: Release of Mega DSC 2025 overall merit list today

VIJAYAWADA: The Mega DSC 2025 examination was conducted strictly as per the notified schedule, with complete technical safeguards and transparency. According to a press release, candidates were provided sufficient time to make corrections to their TET marks. Even after the release of scorecards, keeping in view that no deserving candidate should be left behind, a final opportunity was also given to rectify TET mark details.

With the Sports Quota merit list also completed, arrangements are being made to release the overall merit list on August 22. The merit list will be made available on both the official DSC website and the websites of District Education Officers (DEOs). Candidates are advised to rely only on these official websites for authentic information.

As part of the recruitment process for posts under various categories, candidates falling under the Zone of Consideration will receive call letters through their individual login. Such candidates must personally attend the certificate verification process with original certificates, recently issued caste certificate, three sets of photocopies attested by a Gazetted Officer, five passport-size photographs.

It is mandatory for candidates to upload the relevant certificates on the website before attending the verification.

A detailed checklist of required documents will be available on the official DSC website. If a candidate fails to attend verification, does not submit valid documents, or is found ineligible due to lack of requisite qualifications, the opportunity will be passed on to the next candidate in the merit list.

The government has also cautioned against middlemen who falsely claim to secure teacher posts, as well as those spreading baseless rumours on social media to mislead and disturb candidates.

Candidates are strictly advised not to fall prey to such misinformation. Legal action will be initiated against individuals creating and spreading such false propaganda.

Hence, candidates should strictly rely only on official DSC notifications, results, press releases, candidate login updates, and websites of DSC and DEOs for authentic details regarding personal scores, merit lists, selection lists and appointment orders. The government remains firmly committed to ensuring transparent recruitment of eligible candidates to provide quality education across the State.