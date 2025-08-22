Andhra Pradesh Revenue Dept wins two SKOCH awards

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Department has secured two prestigious SKOCH Awards for 2025 for its pioneering reforms — the Online Court Management System (ORCMS) and Re-Survey 2.0. The awards will be conferred at the SKOCH Summit in New Delhi on September 20.

State Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satyaprasad described the recognition as proof of the department’s renewed strength under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “These awards are the direct result of innovative reforms aimed at revitalising the revenue sector after it suffered setbacks under the previous regime,” he said. The ORCMS has transformed revenue court proceedings by digitising the process. According to the minister, the system has reduced case pendency, improved accountability, and made access easier for citizens. “People no longer need to make repeated visits to offices, and the system provides analytical data that helps in statewide monitoring,” he noted.

Re-Survey 2.0 seeks to rectify the shortcomings of the earlier survey which caused disputes and hardships for landholders. More than 2.80 lakh applications have already been resolved.

The project is being implemented through pilot surveys in one village per mandal, dividing land into smaller blocks for precise mapping.