Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu to fill 800 tanks, ponds with floodwater

GUNTUR: Palnadu district, situated 150 meters above sea level and prone to high temperatures and scant rainfall, continues to face challenges in maintaining adequate groundwater levels.

According to official data, the district average in July 2025 stood at 10.12 meters below ground level.

A closer look at the mandal-wise statistics shows considerable variation. Yadlapadu recorded the lowest groundwater level at 13.65 meters, followed by Bollapalli at 13.44 meters and Veldurthi at 11.89 meters. Gurazala reported 11.41 meters, Rompicherla 11.24 meters, and Nuzendla 10.86 meters.

Other mandals fared slightly better, with Durgi at 9.88 meters, Karempudi at 9.71 meters, Piduguralla at 9.63 meters, Savalyapuram at 9.44 meters, Machavaram at 9.23 meters, and Rentachintala at 9.09 meters.

Pullalacheruvu registered 8.47 meters, Nadendla 8.22 meters, and Medikonduru 8.09 meters.

The relatively healthier levels were in Nekarikallu at 7.82 meters, Edlapadu at 7.39 meters, and Chilakaluripet at 6.89 meters.

Speaking to TNIE, Groundwater Department officer Rambalaji Reddy noted that while groundwater remains relatively accessible in neighboring districts like Guntur (4.8 meters) and Bapatla (3.7 meters), Palnadu’s 10.12-meter average reflects the impact of its geographical conditions. Yet, he expressed optimism that large-scale interventions will soon show results.

The district administration is banking on the construction of farm ponds, revival of tanks and ponds, and diversion of surplus floodwater from rivers such as the Krishna to replenish local resources.

Over 800 tanks and ponds under the Sagar canal command areas of Guntur and Palnadu have already been identified for immediate filling to aid recharge.

Collector P. Arun Babu voiced confidence that these farm ponds will significantly contribute to groundwater recharge in the coming year.