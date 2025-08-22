APM Terminals signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as the gateway for maritime trade on India’s eastern coast, with the State government’s initiatives taking concrete shape.

In a significant development, APM Terminals, a subsidiary of global shipping and logistics leader AP Moller-Maersk, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) to drive port development in the State.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, involves an investment of `9,000 crore for upgrading the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports, along with essential infrastructure.

APM Terminals will establish modern terminals, and advanced cargo handling systems, while managing operations. This is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for 10,000 people.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of APM Terminals extending its services to the domestic market for efficient goods transportation.

He urged the creation of an economic ecosystem linked to the ports, and reiterated that the overarching goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a future-oriented economy through robust ports and logistics infrastructure.

He directed officials to formulate a comprehensive plan to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s premier logistics hub. This includes an integrated strategy for cargo movement via rail, road, inland waterways, and air.

He urged APM Terminals to collaborate in designing this framework, highlighting that neighbouring States such as Telangana and Chhattisgarh, along with parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha, rely heavily on AP’s ports.

Naidu emphasised that the plan should ensure low-cost transportation of goods from these regions.

Highlighting AP’s 1,053 km coastline, he outlined an action plan to construct a port or a harbour every 50 km to enhance connectivity and efficiency.

The MoU signing programme was attended by Minister for Ports BC Janardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, Industries Department Secretary N Yuvaraj, senior officials, and representatives from APM Terminals.