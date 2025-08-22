Auction boosts GMC’s annual revenue from Rs 81 lakh to Rs 8 crore

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has scripted history with the record-breaking auction of shops at Kolli Sharada Market, boosting its monthly rental income nearly sevenfold-from Rs 6.80 lakh earlier to Rs 49.90 lakh now. This translates into an annual revenue jump from just Rs 81.58 lakh to a whopping Rs 8 crore.

The fiercely contested auction, held between August 18 and 20, saw shop rents climb to unprecedented levels, with the highest bid of Rs 5.50 lakh per month secured for Shop No. 67 (a canteen). Out of 88 shops in the wholesale vegetable market, 81 were put up for auction and leased out successfully. Officials noted that transparent procedures prevented syndicates and ensured fair competition, maximizing revenue for civic development.

“This is a landmark in GMC’s history. The revenue generated will be a game-changer for Guntur’s urban development,” Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said, adding that the surge in income would significantly strengthen municipal finances. Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu also stressed that the additional resources would be reinvested in essential services such as water supply, sanitation, and roads.