BSNL launches Rs 400 triple play plan in Andhra Pradesh, new 4G offer at Rs 1

VIJAYAWADA: On Independence Day, BSNL launched its affordable Triple Play Plan in Andhra Pradesh, priced at Rs 400 per month, inclusive of taxes. The plan offers high-speed internet, access to over 400 TV channels (including ETV, MAA TV, Gemini TV, and Zee TV), nine OTT apps, and unlimited nationwide voice calls. It is available across all cities, towns, and villages in the AP Circle.

Customers can subscribe by sending “Hi” on WhatsApp to 1800 4444, visiting a BSNL Customer Service Centre, or booking online at bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in. Existing BSNL FTTH users can add TV services for just Rs 140 per month.

BSNL also invited local cable operators to join as Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIPs) to provide internet, TV, and phone services through its network. Local Cable Operators’ Melas are being held at Divisional Engineer Offices across the State.

BSNL Chief General Manager M Seshachalam urged customers and operators to leverage the high-quality services. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BSNL has rolled out nationwide 4G services and a Freedom Plan at Rs 1, offering a free SIM, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 30-day validity, available at BSNL CSCs and retailer outlets.