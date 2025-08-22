Case booked against Srisailam MLA, aide for assaulting forest staff

KURNOOL: Srisailam police have finally registered a case against TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, and his follower Ashok Routh, after forest staff accused them of abduction and assault at Sikharam check-post on Tuesday night. Srisailam Circle Inspector Prasada Rao said the case was formally registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the forest staff. An investigation has been initiated, and evidence is being collected, the CI said.

It was stated that the incident involved criminal force against a public servant while discharging official duty, causing simple hurt, and wrongful confinement. The alleged incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday at Shikaram check-post in Srisailam of Nandyal district, and was reported to police at 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Routh Ashok (A1) and Rajasekhar Reddy (A2), beat up the complainant, Karimullah, who is the driver of the forest range officer. The forest staff alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences, and wrongfully confined.

The Andhra Pradesh Joint Forest Officers Association (APJFOA) strongly condemned the incident. Markapuram unit president P Karimullah demanded immediate intervention of Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan in the matter, and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to suspend the legislator from the party, and initiate disqualification proceedings against him.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had taken serious note of the matter and directed officials to ensure strict legal action against all those responsible. He instructed the police and forest authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The case has sparked widespread concern among forest staff working in sensitive regions, who are now demanding stronger protection from the government.