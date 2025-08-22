Control errant MLAs: CM Chandrababu Naidu to Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is believed to have expressed displeasure over the attitude of some TDP MLAs.

Following the Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister took strong exception to the erratic MLAs while discussing the latest political developments with the Ministers.

He reportedly directed the district-in-charge Ministers to control those MLAs who were damaging the reputation of the government and the party.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that some Ministers were taking too much time to clear files and suggested that they expedite the process.

Before the Cabinet meeting, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, hosted a breakfast for the Ministers and discussed the controversies surrounding some MLAs.