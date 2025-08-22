Disburse Mudra loans promptly: Minister S Savita to officials

GUNTUR: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savita has instructed officials to ensure all eligible weavers receive Mudra loans promptly, with at least 70 per cent of the target disbursed by December. Chairing a review at the Handlooms Commissionerate on Thursday, she stressed village-level awareness on welfare schemes, especially free electricity, and regular success meets to highlight government initiatives.

Commissioner Rekharani presented welfare programmes and explained that 36 products were identified under the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme. Andhra Pradesh recently secured nine national ODOP awards, and Savita urged efforts for more recognition next year. She also called for new handloom clusters across the State.

The Minister highlighted that 93,000 weaving families receive 200 units of free power, while 11,488 loom-owning families get 500 units. She directed intensified awareness campaigns and warned against delays in forming new handloom cooperatives, insisting on regular reviews.

APCO’s 92 showrooms earned Rs 35.60 crore last year, with higher sales targeted this year. Savita urged showroom modernisation, e-commerce expansion, and airport handicraft sales. She highlighted pensions for weavers, free power, thrift fund aid, GST relief efforts, textile parks, and Rs 25,000 aid per weaver family under CM’s Netanna Bharosa scheme.