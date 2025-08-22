Godavari river maroons over 100 villages

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second flood warning is likely at the Dowleswaram Barrage as the Godavari river continues to swell, with discharge exceeding 12 lakh cusecs from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on Thursday evening. The river level touched 13 feet, putting authorities on high alert.
The first flood warning was issued on Wednesday night when the level reached 11.75 feet. Officials said the second warning will be declared once the river rises to 13.75 feet and the outflow surpasses 13 lakh cusecs. Levels have been steadily climbing since morning.
According to the Flood Control Room, conditions at Bhadrachalam remain critical, with the river poised to touch 53 feet, which would trigger the third flood warning. The Central Water Commission has indicated that the flood may begin to recede from Friday morning. However, with water taking nearly 18 hours to travel from Bhadrachalam to Rajamahendravaram, relief in the Godavari region is only expected by Friday night.
In Rajamahendravaram, around 300 residents from Kedari Lanka and Bridge Lanka were evacuated and shifted to Alcot Gardens relief camp. District Collector P. Prasanti inspected the camp and reviewed facilities.
In Eluru district, Collector K. Vetri Selvi and Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy toured flood-hit villages in boats and directed officials to move people to safety. Officials confirmed that more than 12 lakh cusecs were discharged from the Polavaram project, where water levels touched 33.020 metres at the spillway.
Eluru Collector K. Vetri Selvi also reported that 13 habitations in Velerupadu mandal and six in Kukkunuru mandals remained cut off. As a precaution, ration supplies and generators were provided in all affected villages. About 150 families were shifted to an R&R Colony relief camp in Kukkunuru mandal, while flood-hit residents of Kommugudem and Latchugudem were moved to Dacharam relief camp. She said six habitations and three villages have been completely cut off from the hinterland in this mandal.
Several villages in VR Puram, Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals of ASR district remain cut off. Chinnamatapalli and Chintaregupalli villages under Sriramamagiri panchayat are completely encircled by water. Local CPM leaders have urged the administration to supply tarpaulins and ration immediately. ASR Collector Dinesh Kumar visited Kunavaram and assured villagers of necessary support. The Gandipochamma temple at Gonduru in Devipatnam mandal was completely submerged under the Polavaram backwaters.
Meanwhile, 86 villages in ASR district were also reported to be cut off.
In West Godavari district, Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy visited Kanayakalanka village in Yalamanchili mandal by boat as floodwaters entered the roads. He visited the anganwadi centre and medical camp Villagers complained about drinking water shortages.
The Collector added that a total of 3,690 families have been identified as flood victims in two mandals. Of these, 1,222 families in Kukkunuru and 2,468 in Velerupadu have been shifted to relief camps. Power supply in vulnerable villages was cut as a precautionary measure.