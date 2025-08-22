Godavari river maroons over 100 villages

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second flood warning is likely at the Dowleswaram Barrage as the Godavari river continues to swell, with discharge exceeding 12 lakh cusecs from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on Thursday evening. The river level touched 13 feet, putting authorities on high alert.

The first flood warning was issued on Wednesday night when the level reached 11.75 feet. Officials said the second warning will be declared once the river rises to 13.75 feet and the outflow surpasses 13 lakh cusecs. Levels have been steadily climbing since morning.

According to the Flood Control Room, conditions at Bhadrachalam remain critical, with the river poised to touch 53 feet, which would trigger the third flood warning. The Central Water Commission has indicated that the flood may begin to recede from Friday morning. However, with water taking nearly 18 hours to travel from Bhadrachalam to Rajamahendravaram, relief in the Godavari region is only expected by Friday night.

In Rajamahendravaram, around 300 residents from Kedari Lanka and Bridge Lanka were evacuated and shifted to Alcot Gardens relief camp. District Collector P. Prasanti inspected the camp and reviewed facilities.

In Eluru district, Collector K. Vetri Selvi and Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy toured flood-hit villages in boats and directed officials to move people to safety. Officials confirmed that more than 12 lakh cusecs were discharged from the Polavaram project, where water levels touched 33.020 metres at the spillway.

Eluru Collector K. Vetri Selvi also reported that 13 habitations in Velerupadu mandal and six in Kukkunuru mandals remained cut off. As a precaution, ration supplies and generators were provided in all affected villages. About 150 families were shifted to an R&R Colony relief camp in Kukkunuru mandal, while flood-hit residents of Kommugudem and Latchugudem were moved to Dacharam relief camp. She said six habitations and three villages have been completely cut off from the hinterland in this mandal.