MEPMA inks MoUs to empower SHG women

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions and corporations at its headquarters on Thursday.
The initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious “One Family, One Entrepreneur” goal and follows directives from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana.
Led by N Tej Bharat, Managing Director of MEPMA, MoUs were inked with Vasavya Mahila Mandali, Reconnect, REACH, NIPUNA, and CHAI RASTHA. These partnerships aim to uplift women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by providing sustainable income, skill development, and entrepreneurial opportunities.
The focus areas include professional training for SHG members and youth, capacity building, and promotion of micro and small enterprises in sectors such as food processing, services, green economy, and home-based industries.
The initiatives will leverage collaborations with service platforms, industry associations, and companies to create employment avenues. SHG products and services will be promoted through e-commerce and digital platforms, while adopting modern technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
District project directors, DPMU staff, technical experts, city mission managers, and community organisers will oversee implementation. Coordination meetings with municipal corporations will identify interested SHGs, followed by phased capacity building and financial linkages.
Officials stated that the move will strengthen SHG entrepreneurs, ensure stable earnings, and enhance family incomes, besides empowering them.