MEPMA inks MoUs to empower SHG women

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions and corporations at its headquarters on Thursday.

The initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious “One Family, One Entrepreneur” goal and follows directives from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana.

Led by N Tej Bharat, Managing Director of MEPMA, MoUs were inked with Vasavya Mahila Mandali, Reconnect, REACH, NIPUNA, and CHAI RASTHA. These partnerships aim to uplift women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by providing sustainable income, skill development, and entrepreneurial opportunities.