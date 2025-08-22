No eligible person will be deprived of pension: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Amid reports of widespread cancellation of disability pensions, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Addressing concerns, he assured that no eligible differently-abled pensioner would lose their benefits, and urged them not to worry.

Officials presented findings from a recent re-verification, which uncovered instances of individuals fraudulently obtaining pensions using fake Sadarem certificates issued during the previous regime.

The review identified cases where healthy individuals were fraudulently receiving pensions. Special medical teams were appointed to verify ineligible cases. Naidu issued clear directives to officials to cancel only fraudulent pensions while ensuring that no genuine differently-abled is affected.