Rs 51.75 crore infrastructure upgrade for nine Community Health Centres in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to meet the growing demand for outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) services in government hospitals, the State government has approved an expenditure of Rs 51.75 crore to provide additional infrastructure in nine Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has given the nod for these upgrades, emphasising the need to bolster basic facilities amid rising healthcare requirements. The initiative targets CHCs in Amudalavalasa, Chodavaram, Kankipadu, Ponnuru, Kanigiri, Udayagiri, Chennuru, Pattikonda and Kalyandurgam.

A total of Rs 51.75 crore will be spent on various works tailored to the specific needs of these centres, considering the surge in OP and IP needs. The Health Minister reviewed, and approved the proposed enhancements.

The upgrades include the construction of additional wards, diagnostic blocks, OP blocks, maternity rooms, blood testing centres, operation theatres, and mortuary facilities, based on identified requirements at each location.

The Health Department is actively taking steps to improve infrastructure across all 173 CHCs in the State, prioritising areas where needs are most pressing to ensure better service delivery to the public, the Health Minister said.