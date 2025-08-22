Three drown in Cheyyeru stream near Rajampet

KADAPA: Three MBA students drowned while swimming in the upper stream of Cheyyeru near Balarajupalli in Rajampet mandal of Annamayya district.

According to Rajampet police, eight friends from Annamacharya University, Rajampet, went to the stream in the evening. While swimming, four of them began to drown. Their friends managed to rescue one, but three others went missing.

Officials said they drowned after slipping into deep sand pits while swimming. Police, revenue, and fire officials later recovered the bodies of Dileep Manikumar, Kothuru Chandrasekhar Reddy, and P Keshava.

The bodies were shifted to Rajampet hospital for post-mortem, and probe is on.