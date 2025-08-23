1.4 crore smart ration cards to be distributed from August 25 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar announced that the State will begin distributing 1.45 crore free smart ration cards to households starting August 25, leveraging advanced technology to ensure transparency and welfare delivery.

Addressing the media on Friday, he highlighted the government’s commitment to serving the common man with integrity, as emphasized by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The smart ration cards will be distributed in four phases through local ration shops, with the assistance of village and ward secretariats. The initiative includes issuing 6,71,000 new ration cards, with 16,67,032 applications already approved.

The Minister noted that the application process for new cards remains ongoing via an online portal, ensuring continuous accessibility.

He stated that ration distribution efficiency has risen to 93%, with improved service delivery. To curb the illegal transportation of PDS rice, technology-driven measures are being implemented.

The smart cards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, feature the State emblem, family details, a QR code for security, and a toll-free number (1967) for grievances.

The cards will be securely transported in boxes with QR codes from the State to districts, mandals, and ration shops, ensuring traceability.