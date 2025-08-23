Act tough on urea misuse, says Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has ordered stringent action against irregularities in urea distribution, urging farmers to procure the fertiliser only for immediate Kharif crop needs and avoid stockpiling for the upcoming Rabi season.

This directive aims to curb misuse for non-agricultural purposes and ensure equitable access, especially amid reports of localized supply disruptions.

At a high-level video conference on Thursday, Atchannaidu engaged with key officials, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office Rajamouli, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture & Cooperation) Budithi Rajasekhar, and representatives from agriculture, cooperation, and district administrations.

The meeting focused on assessing urea availability, despite the Central government allocating supplies well beyond the State’s requirements.

The minister highlighted inefficiencies in internal distribution chains that have caused hardships for farmers in certain regions, even as the Centre provided excess urea for the Kharif season. Atchannaidu expressed concern over media reports that have amplified these issues, damaging the government’s reputation. To address bottlenecks, he instructed officials to swiftly resolve issues and curb the spread of misleading rumours regarding shortages.

A key reform was announced, adjusting the urea distribution ratio from Markfed to private dealers, shifting from 50:50 to 70:30 in favour of public channels. The minister also mandated expedited transfers from Markfed buffer stocks to rural Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), with the State government pledging to cover transportation costs.