Act tough on urea misuse, says Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has ordered stringent action against irregularities in urea distribution, urging farmers to procure the fertiliser only for immediate Kharif crop needs and avoid stockpiling for the upcoming Rabi season.
This directive aims to curb misuse for non-agricultural purposes and ensure equitable access, especially amid reports of localized supply disruptions.
At a high-level video conference on Thursday, Atchannaidu engaged with key officials, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office Rajamouli, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture & Cooperation) Budithi Rajasekhar, and representatives from agriculture, cooperation, and district administrations.
The meeting focused on assessing urea availability, despite the Central government allocating supplies well beyond the State’s requirements.
The minister highlighted inefficiencies in internal distribution chains that have caused hardships for farmers in certain regions, even as the Centre provided excess urea for the Kharif season. Atchannaidu expressed concern over media reports that have amplified these issues, damaging the government’s reputation. To address bottlenecks, he instructed officials to swiftly resolve issues and curb the spread of misleading rumours regarding shortages.
A key reform was announced, adjusting the urea distribution ratio from Markfed to private dealers, shifting from 50:50 to 70:30 in favour of public channels. The minister also mandated expedited transfers from Markfed buffer stocks to rural Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), with the State government pledging to cover transportation costs.
Enhanced vigilance was underscored to prevent diversions to industries, with joint teams from the police, revenue, and industries departments conducting on-site inspections. Special Chief Secretary Rajasekhar attributed panic buying to unfounded rumours and clarified that the Centre had sanctioned 6.22 lakh metric tonnes for Kharif and 9.38 lakh metric tonnes for Rabi, leaving no basis for bulk purchases.
District collectors have been directed to establish monitoring teams, file cases against violators, and intensify surveillance in vulnerable districts like Krishna, Eluru, and Godavari, where aquaculture could encourage fertiliser misuse. DGP Gupta suggested confidence-building measures such as promoting helplines and providing daily supply updates through media. Rajasekhar stressed that the Centre is closely monitoring the state’s performance, urging prioritisation of genuine farmers and mandatory legal action against irregularities.
The Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department reaffirmed abundant urea supplies, noting an 83,000-tonne increase in availability compared to last year. Vigilance squads are conducting district-wise oversight to prevent black-marketing and ensure timely delivery. Chief Secretary Vijayanand has mandated surprise checks and prosecutions for any diversions.
Fertiliser consumption has rised this season, rising from 8.77 lakh metric tonnes in ‘24 to 10.96 lakh metric tonnes—a 2.19 lakh metric tonne jump. Increases include urea (from 3.74 lakh to 4.58 lakh metric tonnes), DAP (1.18 lakh to 1.38 lakh), Potash (39,054 to 54,276), complex fertilisers (2.84lakh to 3.74 ), and super phosphate (62,136 to 72,123).