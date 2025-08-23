Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks Rs 5,000 crore more from Centre for pending capital projects

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, and sought financial assistance from the Centre for several development projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh.

Mentioning that the State has so far received Rs 2,010 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, he submitted a representation seeking an additional allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the pending capital projects. The Chief Minister also urged the Finance Minister to clear the proposals submitted by the AP government seeking release of Rs 250 crore under the Single Nodal Agency (SNA Sparsh) incentive for the financial year 2024-25.

Welcoming the Purvodaya scheme announced by the Centre for the integrated development of Eastern States, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh will greatly benefit from it. He urged the Centre to finalise the modalities for implementing the scheme at the earliest.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and TDPP Leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied the Chief Minister.