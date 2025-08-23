Andhra Pradesh government to issue 21 lakh new pattadar passbooks

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has announced that the State government is meticulously preparing 21 lakh new pattadar passbooks for distribution to farmers, ensuring zero errors through comprehensive verification processes.

Addressing concerns about inaccuracies, he emphasised that no passbooks with errors have been issued so far, and the government is committed to delivering flawless documents.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP regime for hastily conducting a resurvey that led to numerous errors in land records, which were reflected in the pattadar passbooks issued during their tenure. He accused the former administration of printing passbooks with the ex-Chief Minister’s photo for publicity, compromising accuracy. “Our government is rectifying these mistakes to provide farmers with reliable passbooks,” Anagani said.

To address past errors, the coalition government conducted gram sabhas in 6,688 resurveyed villages, resolving 2.79 lakh applications completely. Additionally, revenue meetings in 17,600 villages cleared 1.85 lakh applications. A four-month window was provided for landowners to report discrepancies, with corrections updated in the Live Web Land portal. The data from this portal is being used to print the new passbooks, which undergo further scrutiny at the Joint Collector’s office to ensure alignment with online records.

He dismissed media claims that 50% of the new passbooks contain errors, calling them baseless. He assured farmers that no discrepancies would remain, as passbooks are printed only after thorough checks. Post-distribution, any required corrections will be made free of charge, and new passbooks will also be issued at no cost. Over one lakh requests related to the Joint Land Parcel Mapping subdivision have already been resolved without fees.

Addressing concerns about loan access, Anagani clarified that pattadar passbooks are not required for farmers to obtain bank loans. “Every banker uses the loan charge module in the Live Web Land portal, which identifies genuine landowners. Passbooks are not a prerequisite,” he said, debunking charges that tenant farmers’ names were printed as owners.