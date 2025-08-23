CCTV surveillance key to crime prevention: Guntur SP

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar, emphasised that effective crime prevention and offender identification can be achieved through the widespread use of CCTV surveillance. On Friday, he supervised a large-scale cordon and search operation conducted under the leadership of West DSP Aravind in Cobaltpet, within the Patabhipuram Police Station limits.

The operation involved three DSPs, eight CIs, 12 SIs, and 125 police personnel. The SP toured every street, interacted with residents, and enquired about law and order concerns.

He inspected existing CCTVs and directed officers to expand coverage in high-footfall areas. Police used fingerprint devices to verify identities of suspects, checking the movements of two rowdy sheeters and 10 suspected ones. Police seized 61 two-wheelers and four auto-rickshaws lacking documents; SP said monthly drives in Tenali, Mangalagiri, and Tadepalli curb drugs, rowdyism, and anti-social activities with drone surveillance.