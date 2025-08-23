CPI and CPM condole death of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna expressed profound grief over the demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former CPI general secretary, and ex-MP.

In a statement released on Friday night, he mourned the death of Sudhakar Reddy, describing it as deeply saddening. He highlighted Sudhakar Reddy’s lifelong dedication to the principles he believed in, the advancement of the Communist Party, and uplift of marginalised communities.

Sudhakar Reddy served as CPI’s national general secretary from 2012 to 2019, and represented the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. He passionately raised public issues, amplifying the voice of the people in Parliament.

On behalf of the CPI State Committee, Ramakrishna extended heartfelt condolences, and expressed solidarity with Sudhakar Reddy’s family. Renowned as an eloquent orator and a people’s leader, Sudhakar Reddy’s legacy will endure, he said.

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao and others also condoled the demise of Suravaram. YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Sudhakar Reddy.