Liquor scam case: SIT officials quiz ex-minister Narayana Swamy

TIRUPATI: Suspecting the role of former Excise ministerK Narayana Swamy during YSRC regime, sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational alleged multi-crore liquor liquor scam, questioned the latter at his residence in Puttur for nearly six hours on Friday.

The SIT officials had originally summoned him on July 21, but he did not appear before the investigating officials citing health issues. As he failed to appear before the SIT despite repeated attempts, the SIT officials questioned him at his residence.

According to sources, the six-hour-long interrogation reportedly revolved around the circumstances behind introducing new liquor policy during the YSRCP government, and also focused on the role of Swamy in scrapping the online liquor order system and the shifting to manual procedures.

After questioning and recording his statements, SIT officials reportedly seized Swamy’s mobile phone, and also summoned him to appear before the investigation officer in a week at SIT office located in NTR district Police Commissioner’s office. “Based on the information provided by Raj Kasireddy and other accused arrested so far, SIT officials questioned Narayana Swamy by placing the collected evidence before him. However, he did not give proper answers and he will be questioned again,” said the sources close to SIT.