Liquor scam case: SIT officials quiz ex-minister Narayana Swamy

TIRUPATI: Suspecting the role of former Excise ministerK Narayana Swamy during YSRC regime, sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational alleged multi-crore liquor liquor scam, questioned the latter at his residence in Puttur for nearly six hours on Friday.
The SIT officials had originally summoned him on July 21, but he did not appear before the investigating officials citing health issues. As he failed to appear before the SIT despite repeated attempts, the SIT officials questioned him at his residence.
According to sources, the six-hour-long interrogation reportedly revolved around the circumstances behind introducing new liquor policy during the YSRCP government, and also focused on the role of Swamy in scrapping the online liquor order system and the shifting to manual procedures.
After questioning and recording his statements, SIT officials reportedly seized Swamy’s mobile phone, and also summoned him to appear before the investigation officer in a week at SIT office located in NTR district Police Commissioner’s office. “Based on the information provided by Raj Kasireddy and other accused arrested so far, SIT officials questioned Narayana Swamy by placing the collected evidence before him. However, he did not give proper answers and he will be questioned again,” said the sources close to SIT.
It may be recalled that Narayana Swamy held the Excise portfolio during the YSRC regime from 2019 to 2024 and SIT officials are suspecting that he could have knowledge pertaining to the alleged scam since he is the minister for the department concerned. “Narayana Swamy has not been named an accused and is being examined as a witness to collect information on the decisions made regarding liquor policy during his tenure,” officials clarified.
Speaking to mediapersons after the interrogation, Narayana Swamy said SIT officials asked him four questions and he gave answers to them extending his full cooperation. He further said he will appear before the SIT officials and stated that YSRCP leaders are being targeted as a part of vindictive politics despite no corruption in the implementation of the policy and its implementation. “I wonder how the investigation officials are finding faults when there is no corruption because the government itself operated the liquor shops. Our leaders are being arrested as part of a conspiracy. I have no role in the appointment of officials related to APBCL and I have no connection with the liquor case. I have answered all the questions asked by the SIT, but there was no one there to listen to me,” Narayana Swamy said.