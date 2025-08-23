Massive fire as ONGC pipeline leaks in Yanam

KAKINADA: A massive fire broke out due to a leak in the gas pipeline of an oil company that passes through Island No. 3 from the sea in the Yanam constituency. The people of Ambedkar Konaseema district and Yanam were gripped with fear soon after the incident, which occurred at midnight.

Residents spent sleepless nights, fearing for their lives and recalling horrific events such as the Pasarlapudi blowout, uncertain of what might happen next. The fire spread in a radius of nearly 400 m. The residents of Dariyalathippa around Yanam were shocked by the incident. The fire broke out at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, and by 2:30 a.m., locals informed Malladi Krishna Rao, the special representative of the Puducherry government in Delhi. He immediately spoke to safety officials of ONGC over the phone and explained the situation. The Yanam administration, police, and other officials were alerted, and the elders of Dariyalathippa and nearby villages were warned.

Later, ONGC officials issued a clarification to the media and the public regarding the gas fire incident.

As a precautionary measure, operations have been suspended until root cause of the is identified, they said.