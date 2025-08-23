No politics, no question of Telugu pride in Vice President election: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu criticized the INDIA Block for fielding a candidate for the Vice President post despite knowing the NDA candidate had a clear majority.

“They are doing politics by fielding a candidate with no chances of winning. We are not resorting to politics,” Naidu said during a courtesy visit to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.

Naidu rejected demands to support the INDIA Block candidate, retired judge Sudharshan Reddy, from the Telugu states, citing that Telugu pride was irrelevant in this context.

“The question of Telugu Pride doesn’t arise in this situation. TDP is part of NDA before the elections, and supporting another candidate doesn’t arise,” he said. “When there is a clear majority, why did they bring their candidate? Is it necessary? That’s their politics. But we’re not playing politics here. It’s a dignified post,” he added.

Naidu emphasized that TDP’s alliance with NDA predates the elections, making it impossible to support the INDIA Block candidate. “We’re part of the NDA, and there are NDA governments in the state and at the Centre. Is it ethical to expect our support for a non-NDA candidate?” he questioned.

“Sometimes, the media has unnecessary questions,” Naidu added, highlighting his commitment to ethics and relations with the NDA.

Recalling TDP’s historical stance, Naidu mentioned that when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, TDP supported his candidature as an MP despite being anti-Congress. He noted that if there were winning chances, it would have been better to field a Telugu candidate. Naidu described Radhakrishnan as a thorough gentleman, expressing hope that he would bring a reputation to the country and the Vice President post with his experience.