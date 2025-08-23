Recycle waste materials for economic well-being: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman Dr. P Krishnayya has underscored the potential of recycling, reuse, and innovative transformation of waste materials, urging that such efforts could significantly benefit both the environment and the economy.

During a workshop held at the APPCB headquarters in Vijayawada on Friday,Dr. Krishnayya stated, “If we take steps in this direction, we can prevent waste from sectors like industries, agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries from being discarded uselessly. Instead, we can treat them as valuable resources.”

The workshop aimed at exploring opportunities to utilize waste for job creation and economic growth, while also prioritizing environmental protection. It discussed various strategies for waste management, recycling, the establishment of new industries, and safeguarding ecosystems.

Dr. Krishnayya, along with APPCB Member-Secretary Sharavanan, led the workshop, which attracted key stakeholders such as Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries) Rajasekhar, senior officials from the Agriculture Department, and vice-chancellors from various universities across the State.