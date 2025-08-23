Second flood alert at Dowleswaram Barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second flood warning was issued at the Dowleswaram Barrage at 3 a.m. on Friday as the water level in the Godavari River rose to 13.75 feet. Authorities have indicated that the flood inflows are expected to subside by Friday night.
G Srinivasa Rao, the River Conservator at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, confirmed that floodwaters were receding at Bhadrachalam, leading to the withdrawal of the first flood warning. Te water level at the Dowleswaram Barrage on Friday rose to 14.40 feet, with 13.75 lakh cusecs of water being discharged from the Polavaram and Cotton barrages into the sea.
Floodwaters from tributaries of the Godavari, including Sabari, Kinnerasani, Pranahita, Manjeera, and Indravathi, are slowly receding, and it is expected that the inflows will decrease further over the next two days.
At Bhadrachalam, the water level was recorded at 43.90 feet in the evening, with 9.71 lakh cusecs of water being discharged on Friday.
Authorities have maintained a high alert in several areas, including Yalamanchili and Achanta mandals in West Godavari, Velerupadu and Kukkunuru tribal mandals in Eluru district, as well as Chinturu, VR Puram, Devipatnam, and Kunavaram mandals in ASR districts.
CM reviews situation
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with senior government officials to review the flood situation and heavy water inflows in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. The meeting, conducted from Delhi, involved Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and other key officials.
Officials briefed the CM on the current flood situation, detailing the heavy inflows into both rivers, submerged crops, and flood-affected residential areas. Due to the rising levels in the Krishna River, water releases have been increased at several points: 5.20 lakh cusecs from Srisailam, 4.32 lakh cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar, 4.07 lakh cusecs from Pulichintala, and 4.53 lakh cusecs from the Prakasam Barrage.
Meanwhile, 13.42 lakh cusecs are being released from the Dowleswaram Barrage due to high inflows in the Godavari.
The floods have caused severe disruption, with island villages in the catchment area and Polavaram submergence villages being cut off.
Naidu instructed officials to maintain constant vigilance in these areas to prevent human and property loss on account of floods,
He stressed the importance of proactive preparedness and directed that timely, accurate flood and weather updates be sent directly to people’s phones to avoid misinformation.
In addition to the flood situation, the CM enquired about the ONGC gas pipeline leak near Dhariyalathippa in Tallarevu mandal, Kakinada district.
The Chief Minister directed authorities to carry out a detailed inspection of the pipeline and ensure that nearby villagers are not affcted by any potential risks.