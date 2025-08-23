Second flood alert at Dowleswaram Barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second flood warning was issued at the Dowleswaram Barrage at 3 a.m. on Friday as the water level in the Godavari River rose to 13.75 feet. Authorities have indicated that the flood inflows are expected to subside by Friday night.

G Srinivasa Rao, the River Conservator at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, confirmed that floodwaters were receding at Bhadrachalam, leading to the withdrawal of the first flood warning. Te water level at the Dowleswaram Barrage on Friday rose to 14.40 feet, with 13.75 lakh cusecs of water being discharged from the Polavaram and Cotton barrages into the sea.

Floodwaters from tributaries of the Godavari, including Sabari, Kinnerasani, Pranahita, Manjeera, and Indravathi, are slowly receding, and it is expected that the inflows will decrease further over the next two days.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level was recorded at 43.90 feet in the evening, with 9.71 lakh cusecs of water being discharged on Friday.

Authorities have maintained a high alert in several areas, including Yalamanchili and Achanta mandals in West Godavari, Velerupadu and Kukkunuru tribal mandals in Eluru district, as well as Chinturu, VR Puram, Devipatnam, and Kunavaram mandals in ASR districts.