Vishwakarma trainees to get tool kits and loans in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi has instructed officials to ensure that candidates trained under the PM Vishwakarma scheme receive tool kits and that bank loans are facilitated for those needing assistance to set up enterprises.

Chairing the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, she emphasized the timely clearance of applications submitted through the single-window system for establishing industries. She said the Union government had approved the Gold Cluster at Mangalagiri under the MSME Cluster Development Programme, and directed officials to speed up groundwork for its early establishment. For the proposed Handloom Cluster, she called for coordination with the Endowments Department to transfer land to APIIC.

The Collector further instructed banks to extend credit support under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in line with set targets, enabling entrepreneurs to expand their ventures. She also stressed ensuring participation of trade and business representatives in skill enhancement workshops organised by the Centre at mandal, constituency, and district levels. During the meeting, she approved 24 MSME claims worth Rs 1.37 crore.