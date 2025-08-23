YSRCP propaganda against temples denounced

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy lashed out at the YSRCP, accusing it of politicising Hindu traditions and spreading ‘false propaganda’ against temples.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP’s central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he highlighted the coalition government’s initiatives, including the creation of a Hindu Protection Board, enhancement of priests’ salaries from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, financial assistance for daily temple rituals, and stipend for youth trained in Vedic studies. Over 500 vacancies in the Endowments Department would soon be filled, while 377 dilapidated temples are being rebuilt at a cost of Rs 777 crore. The minimum salary for Nayee Brahmins was fixed at Rs 25,000, he elaborated.