Chandrababu Naidu 'fabricated' liquor scam, alleges former Dty CM K Narayanaswamy

TIRUPATI: Former Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy alleged that the so-called "liquor scam" was completely fabricated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for political reasons.

Speaking to reporters at the Tirupati Press Club on Saturday, along with GD Nellore YSRCP Incharge K Krupalakshmi, he accused Naidu of misusing SIT, filing false cases, and spreading propaganda through friendly media to divert attention from his own failures.

“At 76, I am not even active in politics now due to health issues. Still, Naidu is targeting me with fake cases. SIT found nothing against me, yet media reports claimed laptops and cash were seized. I never even used a laptop, so how could they claim one was taken from me?” the former Deputy Minister asked.