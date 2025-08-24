Former CM Jagan flays Naidu-led government for 'sluggish revenue growth, soaring debt'

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for perpetuating fiscal stress, citing Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) figures that reveal sluggish revenue growth and soaring debt.

In a post on X, Jagan contrasted the alliance’s pre-election promises with its actual performance, accusing it of failing to deliver on economic pledges.

During 2019-24 under Jagan’s rule, TDP and JSP repeatedly criticised the government for unchecked liabilities, negligible capital expenditure in key sectors, and slow revenue growth, which they claimed signalled an economic slowdown. The alliance vowed to accelerate State revenues while curbing debt if elected.

However, Jagan pointed out that in FY 2024-25, AP’s own revenues (tax & non-tax) grew by a mere 3.08% year-on-year. This pales in comparison to the Central government’s provisional estimates of 9.8% national GDP growth, and 12.04% Central revenue increase. He questioned the government’s claim of 12.02% State economic growth, arguing it contradicts the low revenue figures.