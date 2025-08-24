'Handloom cluster a boon to Dharmavaram,' says Minister Satya Kumar

ANANTAPUR: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said, “It is a matter of pride that Dharmavaram has got the only handloom cluster sanctioned by the Centre this year, and this project has the potential to employ 22,000 people.”

To develop Dharmavaram town with modern infrastructure, the Health Minister laid the foundation stone for various development works in Ramnagar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar said the land related to the mega handloom cluster to be set up in the Dharmavaram market yard has already been transferred from the Agriculture Department to the Textile Department. A special team will soon visit from Delhi to inspect the site, and call for tenders, he said.